A clutch of Tottenham Hotspur players are open to the club pursuing Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter to take over the reins next season, according to football.london.

Spurs are on the lookout for a new manager following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho, who was shown the door last month.

It has emerged that a number of players in the Tottenham dressing room were unhappy with the Portuguese towards the end of his stint, while stars such as Dele Alli, Gareth Bale and Tanguy Ndombele all had issues with him during his tenure.

Spurs have combed through the long list of candidates they have compiled as potentially replacements for Mourinho and have worked that down to a shortlist of top names that fit their profile.

Brighton boss Potter is among the names linked with the Spurs hot seat and it appears he has admirers in the Spurs dressing room as well.

A host of Tottenham players are open to the idea of having Potter as their next boss as they have been impressed with how the Seagulls play under him from first hand experience.

Spurs may feel Potter’s style of play fits their own brand of football and could see him fitting the profile they are looking to take the club forward.

Tottenham won 2-1 against Potter’s Brighton the first time they faced each other in the Premier League this season, but lost the reverse fixture 1-0 in February.

Potter has insisted he is committed to the project at the Amex with his current side and it remains to be seen whether Spurs will manage to lure him away if they feel he is the man they want in the dugout next season.