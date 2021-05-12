Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has revealed that he expects his players to play in a similar vein to the last time they faced Everton when they play the Toffees in the Premier League again on Thursday.

The Lions travelled to Goodison Park at the start of May and came out 2-1 victors, with Ollie Watkins opening the scoring and Anwar El Ghazi grabbing a late winner after Dominic Calvert-Lewin had equalised for the home side.

Thursday’s game at Villa Park will be a second meeting between the two clubs in a fortnight, with the Lions looking to repeat the result from the earlier match and improve on a run of form that has seen them collect just four points from their last five league games.

Smith wants the same performance level in the match at Villa Park that his side displayed against Everton earlier in the month and stressed that the Toffees are not a side to be underestimated.

“They’re a very good team with very good players and a very good coach”, Smith said in a press conference ahead of the game against Everton.

“We were very good on the night when we played them last.

“We have to make sure that our performance levels are like that again and similar to what we did in the first half against Manchester United.

“Our performance levels on that day, our concentration levels, our discipline was really good, and we have to do that again.”

Aston Villa will be looking to end the Premier League season strongly, beginning with the match against Everton.

The Toffees on the other hand, will look to keep their hopes of European football alive with a win against the Lions.