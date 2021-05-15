Celtic legend John Hartson has urged the Bhoys to provide a massive response next season to Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership title and admits he has not enjoyed seeing the Gers lift the trophy.

The curtains were drawn on a hugely disappointing campaign for the Glasgow giants as they finished the season with 77 points from 38 games, 25 points behind new champions Rangers.

The Hoops were disappointing yet again on Saturday afternoon, being held to a goalless draw by third-placed Hibernian as their campaign ended with a whimper.

Hartson admits that he did not enjoy seeing Rangers lift the Scottish Premiership title and urged his former club to undergo a revamp and provide a huge response in the forthcoming campaign.

“I don’t like it today!” Hartson wrote on Twitter.

“Celtic we need a massive response, this title is done for we were useless, let’s get this season put to bed.

“New manager, staff, players and we battle it back.”

Celtic are expected to announce a new manager soon and former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is the frontrunner to be handed the job and the challenge of closing the gap on rivals Rangers next season.