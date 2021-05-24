Southampton have made an enquiry for out-of-favour Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo, who has also been linked with a move to West Ham ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ryan Bertrand is set to end his six-and-a-half-year association with Southampton by leaving the club when his contract with the club runs out in the summer.

With Bertrand on his way out of St. Mary’s, the Saints have started the hunt for a new full-back to slot in on the left side of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s defence.

As Southampton look to bolster their squad ahead of next season, out-of-favour Barcelona left-back Firpo has emerged as a transfer target for the side.

According to ESPN Deportes, the Hampshire-based club have made an enquiry to check on the availability of the 24-year-old.

Southampton view Firpo as an ideal replacement for the departing Bertrand and have tested the water for the defender as the transfer window approaches.

The Premier League side have only made a first approach for the Barcelona star so far and it remains to be seen if they will follow it up with a formal offer.

Firpo, who made 18 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona in the season gone by, has also been linked with a move to West Ham ahead of the summer transfer window.