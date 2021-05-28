Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has other offers on his table as well but his priority is to join Roma this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Mikel Arteta placed immense faith in Xhaka despite his unpopularity amongst Arsenal fans and he made 45 appearances for the Gunners this season across all competitions.

But it seems the player is prepared to move on from Arsenal this summer and the Gunners are also open to selling him in order to raise funds from the market.

Jose Mourinho has reportedly told Roma to try and sign the Swiss midfielder and the Serie A giants are now in talks with Arsenal over working out an agreement for the transfer.

According to Italian outlet LaRoma24.it, Xhaka has several offers on his table from other clubs for a transfer this summer, but Roma are his preferred choice.

The midfielder has prioritised joining the Serie A giants over accepting proposals from other clubs.

The idea of working under Mourinho at the Stadio Olimpico appeals to him and his agent is also reportedly in talks with Roma over working out a contract for the Swiss international.

Roma are keen to do a deal as Mourinho has identified Xhaka as a priority target for the summer.

Arsenal are prepared to sell him and are looking to earn a fee of around €25m from his departure.