Former Premier League star Robin van Persie feels that Chelsea are not giving creative players such as Hakim Ziyech the importance that they deserve on the pitch.

Ziyech has scored six times and has four assists to his name at Chelsea and has been struggling to become a regular starter at Stamford Bridge under Thomas Tuchel.

The defining characteristics of Tuchel’s Chelsea side have been defensive stability and it has helped them to finish in the top four and get to the final of the Champions League this season.

But Van Persie is of the view that it is a bit sad to see that a player of Ziyech’s creativity qualities is not being allowed to express himself on the pitch and does not have a prominent role in the team.

He stressed that it is not too hard to give Ziyech a big role in the Chelsea team and let the more functional players do their work around the former Ajax star.

Van Persie told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “It is actually a shame that the creativity of players such as Ziyech, [Christian] Pulisic or [Mateo] Kovacic, who I find is a great man, is not being expressed.

“Kovacic is their engine and playmaker.

“Ziyech also has those qualities further up the line, but he should have a much bigger role.

“He is now constantly searching, getting into the team in all positions, but it can’t be that difficult right? To give such a creative player a good position?

“Give Kovacic and Ziyech an important role in the team and let players such as [N’Golo] Kante and others play around him.”

It remains to be seen whether Ziyech is handed a start when Chelsea play Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.

He scored against Manchester City both in the FA Cup semi-final and in the league last month.