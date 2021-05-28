Mauricio Pochettino’s entourage have denied any contact between the Paris Saint-Germain coach and Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy.

Tottenham’s pursuit of a new manager took a sharp turn this week when it emerged that the club are chasing their former manager Pochettino and are looking to snare him away from PSG.

Spurs are reportedly in talks with the Argentine over returning to Tottenham, 18 months after the club sacked him in favour of appointing Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino is also believed to be open to the move amidst claims that he is dissatisfied with the inner workings at PSG and does not have a great relationship with sporting director Leonardo.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the entourage of the PSG boss have insisted that there is no contact between Pochettino and Levy at the moment.

The suggestion of talks between the two has been denied, but the possibility of a return to Tottenham has not been ruled out.

PSG are insistent that they do not see Pochettino walking away and plans for the new season have already been discussed between him and the club hierarchy.

He remains Tottenham’s priority target and claims in England continue to suggest that a move could be possible.

Pochettino spent more than five years at Tottenham and led them to their first-ever Champions League final in 2019.