Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop is of the view that taking Sergio Ramos to the Etihad would be an unnecessary move on the part of Manchester City as they have an already well-established centre-back pairing.

Ramos’ contract with La Liga giants Real Madrid is up at the end of the month and it is expected that the centre-back will leave the Santiago Bernabeu after a 16-year stay at the club.

The Citizens have emerged as one of the candidates looking to sign up Ramos, while their neighbours Manchester United are also linked with the Spanish legend.

Hislop revealed that he does not see much sense in sense in Manchester City moving to take Ramos to the Etihad and admitted that such a move being considered is baffling to him.

He added that he feels the Citizens have already got a remarkable centre-back pairing in the form of Ruben Dias and John Stones and insisted that Ramos would bring nothing new to the table.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Hislop said: “I honestly don’t see that making any sense and this has been a link that has been around since last summer and it didn’t make sense then, makes even less sense now given the emergence of Dias and Stones, I just don’t see what Ramos brings to City that they need.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

Manchester City have recently seen centre-back Eric Garcia depart the Etihad for Barcelona, while it is speculated that they could be looking to offload Aymeric Laporte too.