Former Bundesliga star Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that Borussia Dortmund Jadon Sancho’s future finalising before they travel for their summer training camp, listing Manchester United and Liverpool as potential destinations.

Manchester United have been chasing Sancho since last summer, but they are claimed to have confidence that they can do a deal to sign him this year.

The Premier League giants have been in talks with Dortmund over a deal and the two clubs have discussed figures that could see Sancho move to Old Trafford in the next transfer window.

However, Liverpool still rate Sancho and Fjortoft insists they could become involved in the chase if they sell either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah.

And Dortmund have a deadline in mind before which they want Sancho’s future to be sorted out.

Fjortoft revealed that the Bundesliga giants want the winger’s future decided before they go for their pre-season camp on 23rd July.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “Dortmund will travel to their training camp on the 23rd of July.

“That’s the deadline this summer!!!

“But they hope to have a final decision as soon as possible.”

Manchester United ignored Dortmund’s deadline last summer at their own peril and will look to get over the line as soon as possible.