Several Celtic players were told that Eddie Howe would be their new manager days before the negotiations broke down between the club and the former Bournemouth boss, according to The Athletic.

Celtic are set to appoint Ange Postecoglou as their new manager and the appointment is expected to be confirmed by the end of the week.

But some Celtic fans are still seething from the club’s failure to land Howe, who was their priority target for several months.

Negotiations between the two sides dragged on, but there was confidence that Howe would be the next manager at Parkhead.

And it has been claimed that even some Celtic players were told that the 43-year-old would be arriving this summer as their new boss just days before the talks faltered.

A few Bhoys stars even started discussing publicly the possibility of working under Howe next season.

It has been suggested that Celtic were almost certain that Howe would be their new manager when the players were privately told about it.

Celtic were left embarrassed at the club’s public failure to land their top target as their new manager.

Postecoglou will have to quarantine for ten days once he arrives in Scotland and is only expected to take his first training session on or after 20th June.