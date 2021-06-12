Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed Fabio Paratici as their new managing director for the football department and the Italian insists he has a key skill, which is always thinking about the game.

Paratici will officially take over his role at Tottenham from 1st July, but he is already working on potential signings as well as spearheading the club’s push to appoint a new manager.

The Italian is thrilled to have taken the job at Tottenham, having left his post at Juventus, and explained he will be in charge of the whole football department in north London.

“I am so happy. New experiences always give energy, power and motivation. I hope to give Spurs my passion, my work, my time and to build something better.” 👔 The first interview with Fabio Paratici, our new Managing Director, Football.

#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/1Yf8btHtLl — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2021

He insists that his key skill is that he never stops thinking about football as the game is his life.

Paratici told Spurs TV: “I did this job for a lot of years here in Juve, it was a fantastic experience.

“I have to manage the football department, so first team, recruitment, academy, women.

“For me football is not just a job, it is my life. I think about football 24 hours, so this is I think my first skill”, he added.

Paratici faces a challenging summer ahead as Tottenham look to refresh their squad, while also balancing the books and getting to grips with the demands of their new manager, likely to be former Roma coach Paulo Fonseca.