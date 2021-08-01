Leeds United have rejected an offer from Sunderland to take Charlie Cresswell on loan and want the defender to continue developing at Elland Road, according to the Sunday People.

Having risen through the ranks of Leeds’ academy, Cresswell made his senior debut for the Whites last season, starting in the side’s EFL Cup loss to Hull City.

The 18-year-old also made seven appearances in Marcelo Bielsa’s Premier League matchday squads, while also captaining Mark Jackson’s Under-23s side.

Cresswell is now attracting loan interest from lower league clubs ahead of the 2021/22 season, with Sunderland making an approach to sign him on a temporary deal.

The League One club have made an offer to take the central defender on loan, but the Yorkshire-based club were quick to knock the proposal back.

Leeds want Cresswell to continue developing at Elland Road and do not appear to have plans to loan him out despite the player also attracting interest from the Championship.

The Elland Road outfit are said to be viewing the teenager as their fifth-choice centre-back behind Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk.

Leeds are also set to reward Cresswell’s progress with an improved long-term contract though his current deal has two more years remaining on it.