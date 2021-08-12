Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has revealed that Toffees boss Rafael Benitez expects him to take up an attacking role in the upcoming season and contribute more on the final third of the pitch.

Doucoure secured a move to Goodison Park from Watford on a three-year deal in the summer of last year.

The French midfielder went on to make 34 appearances for Everton in all competitions last season, scoring three goals and registering three assists in the process.

The 28-year-old is poised to take up more responsibility on the final third after he revealed that Everton boss Benitez has asked him to be more of an attacking presence in the upcoming season.

Doucoure insisted that he has begun preparations to deliver what Benitez expects of him on the pitch and believes that he will be able to make a difference for Everton in attack.

“This season, I think I am going to be more forward and attacking”, Doucoure told Everton’s official site.

“The manager wants me to be more offensive.

“The first time we met, he explained my strengths and what I have to do.

“We have spoken a lot on the training pitch, he told me I have to go forward and score more goals.

“It is one of my main qualities as a player and I want to enjoy that this season.

“I can be in the box more, create a lot of chances and be in the final third to score more goals.

“I am practising this and will do it on matchdays.

“He [Benitez] is a great manager and has given me lots of advice and I am happy with that.”

It remains to be seen how the Everton boss will deploy the Frenchman once the season gets under way this weekend.