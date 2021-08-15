Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their team and substitutes for their opening game of the new Premier League season, at home to champions Manchester City.

Spurs are under new management with Nuno now in the dugout and the former Wolves boss will be looking to his side to spring a surprise at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

Tottenham have had to wrestle with star striker Harry Kane wanting to leave the club this summer, with the England international keen to join Manchester City; Kane is not in Tottenham’s squad today.

The last fixture between the two teams at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Spurs run out 2-0 winners.

Hugo Lloris slots into goal for Tottenham today, while at the back Nuno selects Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon as full-backs. Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier are in central defence.

Further up the pitch Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp play in midfield, while Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura support Heung-Min Son.

If Nuno needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options available include Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester City

Lloris (c), Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Alli, Bergwijn, Lucas, Son

Substitutes: Gollini, Davies, Doherty, Bryan, Lo Celso, Romero, Scarlett, Sissoko, Winks