Fixture: Arsenal vs Norwich City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Arsenal have named their team and substitutes to welcome Daniel Farke’s Norwich City side to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon in the Premier League.

The Gunners have had a nightmare start to the new season, losing all of their three Premier League games so far, and the pressure is growing on manager Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard, in his first job as a manager, will look to navigate the tough spell and lead his side to a morale-boosting win over fellow strugglers Norwich this afternoon.

Arteta is without midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who has a hamstring injury, while Granit Xhaka is suspended. Rob Holding has a bruised right knee.

Aaron Ramsdale lines up in goal for Arsenal today, while at the back Arteta picks Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney as full-backs, with Ben White and Gabriel in the centre.

Further up the pitch the Arsenal boss looks towards Sambi Lokonga, along with Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

If Arteta needs to make changes he has options on his bench, including Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal Team vs Norwich City

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Sambi, Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Odegaard, Saka, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Leno, Tavares, Cedric, Mari, Chambers, Partey, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Lacazette