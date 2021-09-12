Fixture: Leeds United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have named their team and substitutes for their away clash against Leeds United at Elland Road this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to add to their squad before the transfer window closed and Ibrahima Konate remained their only arrival of the summer, despite their rivals splashing the cash to strengthen.

Liverpool though have picked up seven points from their opening three games and can move level on points with leaders Manchester United and Chelsea if they can win at Leeds this afternoon.

Klopp must make do without Roberto Firmino today, as he is injured.

Liverpool field Alisson in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. In central defence, Virgil van Dijk partners Joel Matip.

Midfield sees Klopp deploy Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota lead the attack.

Klopp has a host of options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

Liverpool Team vs Leeds United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Mane, Salah, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas