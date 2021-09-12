Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that he is concerned after his side lost 3-0 against Liverpool at Elland Road in the Premier League.

Bielsa’s side were second best against the visiting Reds in a game which was marred by a serious injury to midfielder Harvey Elliott around the hour mark, which resulted in Leeds defender Pascal Struijk being sent off.

Liverpool were 2-0 up before the sending off thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Fabinho, while Sadio Mane then got his name on the scoresheet in stoppage time to make it 3-0.

Leeds have now failed to win any of their opening four Premier League games and Bielsa admits his men were beaten by the better side.

The Argentine tactician concedes he is concerned by his men losing 3-0.

“We were not in charge very often in the game. They were superior to us in all aspects”, Bielsa said post match on Sky Sports.

“I don’t know why. I need to know what reasons are.

“When we lost the ball they created danger. Of course it worries me that we lost 3-0”, he added.

The Leeds boss also expressed his sympathy for Elliott, but does not believe there was any intent on the part of Struijk.

“I regret dearly the opponent was injured and I’m 100 per cent certain our player did not have a bad intention. I wish it had not happened.”

Leeds are next in action away at Newcastle United on Friday evening.