Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo believes that the home fans were truly amazing with all the noise and support when the Whites hosted Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Sunday.

Defender Pascal Struijk was sent off as the Whites succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s side inside a packed Elland Road.

Dorigo was present to witness the action and had the chance to catch up with Liverpool legend Kevin Keegan, who was also present inside the stadium.

Great to catch up with Kevin Keegan yesterday before #leedsunited v #liverpoolfc at a packed ER. He certainly left the happier: 3-0 winners. Our boys battled hard but Liverpool were just too good. Special mention to the fans, the noise & support was truly outstanding 👏🏻 #MOT pic.twitter.com/637ICQbVCM — Tony Dorigo (@tonydorigo) September 13, 2021

“Great to catch up with Kevin Keegan yesterday before Leeds United vs Liverpool at a packed Elland Road”, Dorigo wrote on Twitter.

“He certainly left the happier: 3-0 winners.”

Dorigo gave credit to Marcelo Bielsa’s team for the way they performed, but believes that Liverpool were just too good on the day.

“Our boys battled hard but Liverpool were just too good.”

Dorigo was of particular praise for the home crowd, who he feels with all their noise and support made the atmosphere really outstanding for the home side.

“Special mention to the fans, the noise and support was truly outstanding.”

A winless Leeds United will look to register their first win of the season when they take on fellow strugglers Newcastle United on Friday.