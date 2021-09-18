Fixture: Burnley vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Arsenal have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Sean Dyche’s Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Gunners registered their first win of the season last weekend when they edged out Norwich City 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Boss Mikel Arteta will be desperate to build on the result with a win in the north west, but remains without midfielder Granit Xhaka, who is suspended, while Mohamed Elneny is out.

Arteta again starts Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks for Arsenal, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney slot in as full-backs.

In central defence, Arsenal field Ben White and Gabriel.

Arteta looks towards Thomas Partey to control the game, while Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka all start. Emile Smith Rowe plays, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the line.

The Arsenal boss can make substitutions if he needs to influence the game from the bench and has options available, including Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal Team vs Burnley

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Pepe, Odegaard, Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Leno, Cedric, Holding, Mari, Tavares, Sambi, Maitland-Niles, Martinelli, Lacazette