Fixture: Liverpool Under-23s vs Leeds United Under-23s

Competition: Premier League 2

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United Under-23s boss Mark Jackson has selected his side and substitutes for this afternoon’s visit to Liverpool in the Premier League 2.

The Whites have headed to Merseyside knowing if they can take all three points from Barry Lewtas’ Liverpool outfit then they could move as high as second in the Premier League 2 table.

They face a tough test in the shape of Liverpool though, who are sitting two places below the sixth placed Whites in the league table.

Jackson has summer arrival Kristoffer Klaesson in goal, while Cody Drameh is handed a run-out.

Fellow fresh summer face, defender Leo Hjelde, who arrived from Celtic, is also given a start against Liverpool. Centre-back Pascal Struijk, who is suspended from first team action, plays today.

Exciting young attacker Joe Gelhardt is handed a start, while midfielders Lewis Bate and Sean McGurk also play.

First team star Adam Forshaw is amongst the substitutes.

Leeds United Under-23s Team vs Liverpool Under-23s

Klaesson, Drameh, McCarron, Kenneh, Hjelde, Cresswell, Miller, Struijk, Gelhardt, Bate, McGurk

Substitutes: Van den Heuvel, Hughes, Forshaw, McKinstry, Greenwood