Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo has insisted that his players are fully committed to the club and working very hard to play a better brand of football, having struggled to find the back of the net in the Premier League this season.

Spurs started the current Premier League campaign with three wins on the trot under new boss Nuno.

However, they fell to 3-0 defeats in each of their last two top flight outings, against Crystal Palace and rivals Chelsea, and have only managed to score three goals so far this season.

Spurs chief Daniel Levy has been clear that he wants his club’s manager to play an attacking brand of football, just like their fans and Nuno has insisted his players are working hard to play better football, having struggled to score goals so far this season.

Nuno stressed that he wants all of his charges to be involved with the team and is confident Spurs will start playing with more cohesiveness as the season progresses.

Asked what he wants to say to Spurs fans about bringing attractive football to the club, Nuno told a press conference: “We build how we wanted to do things and we did quite well in the first matches of the season.

“When things happen and we have problems and results don’t appear, the momentum goes.

“The good feeling goes away but this is what we have to realise and we have to find a way to go back again.

“Our fans deserve much, much better than what we did on Sunday.

“The first half there were a lot of positives but the second half was not good.

“We lost that chance to recover the good feeling among us.

“My message is clear: we are working very hard and the players are committed to it.

“It’s about trying to build during the competition, we don’t have too much time on the training ground.

“The players are committed. We are going to gel. It’s how I work, with everybody involved”

Harry Kane’s lack of form up front has been a big headache for Nuno this season and the Spurs faithful will be hoping he will get the best out of the star striker soon.