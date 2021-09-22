Leeds United legend Noel Whelan is confident that the Whites can “definitely” beat Arsenal in the next round of the EFL Cup.

The Whites edged past Fulham on penalties on Tuesday night to book their spot in the next round and have been handed another trip to the capital, this time to face Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side eased past League One outfit AFC Wimbledon 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium and will host Leeds in the week commencing 25th October.

Whelan admits that he was hoping that Leeds would be handed a home draw, but is confident they can still progress by beating Arsenal.

He wrote on Twitter: “So Arsenal away in the next round for Leeds United.

“Would of loved a home tie but definitely a game we can win and progress through.”

Arsenal ran out 4-2 winners the last time the two teams met at the Emirates Stadium, having pulled 4-0 ahead at one point before Leeds reduced the arrears.

Leeds’ last win in an away fixture at Arsenal was in 2003, when they beat the Gunners 3-2.