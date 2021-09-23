John Barnes is of the view that Premier League new boys Brentford can cause problems for all their top flight rivals, but stressed their upcoming opponents Liverpool will not take them lightly.

The Bees are playing in their first ever Premier League campaign in their history and have had a solid start to the season, picking up eight points from five outings, losing only one game.

However, they are in for a serious challenge in the top flight at the weekend with an in-form Liverpool side set to visit the Brentford Community Stadium.

Reds legend Barnes is impressed with Brentford’s start to their campaign and has admitted they can cause problems for all their league rivals this season.

But Barnes does not see Liverpool letting their guard down against the Bees as they will not take them lightly with the determination and intensity they have every time they take to the field

“Brentford can cause every Premier League team problems this season”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“When a team gets promoted and gets off to a good start, it stands them in good stead because they don’t have the negativity of losing matches and struggling down the bottom of the table.

“Unfortunately for Brentford, Liverpool are a fantastic side who play with intensity and determination in every game they play so they won’t take them lightly.

“It’ll be a difficult game for both sides.”

Liverpool are joint top of the league table at the moment with Chelsea, and will be determined to add a fifth win to their tally in six outings at the weekend.