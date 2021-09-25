Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Chelsea have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Blues have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign and sit top of the table with 13 points from their opening five games.

Thomas Tuchel is without winger Christian Pulisic, while Mason Mount is also out of action.

Chelsea have won their last three meetings with Manchester City across all competitions.

Between the sticks for the clash, Tuchel is able to count on the fit again Edouard Mendy, while at the back he selects a three of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Further up the pitch, Tuchel has N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in midfield, while Reece James and Marcos Alonso are wing-backs. Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku operate up front.

If Tuchel needs to shake things up during the course of the 90 minutes he can look towards his bench, where options available include Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea Team vs Manchester City

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Werner, Lukaku

Substitutes: Kepa, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Havertz