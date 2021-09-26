Former Rangers star Alex Rae has hailed John Lundstram for his performance against Dundee and feels the central midfielder has settled in well at Ibrox.

The Scottish Premiership champions acquired the services of the 27-year-old midfielder from English club Sheffield United on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.

Lundstram received criticism for his performances at the start of the season, but has impressed for Rangers in their recent games, most recently against Dundee.

The 27-year-old was one of the shining lights for the Light Blues as they earned a narrow 1-0 win over Dundee on Saturday and left former midfielder Rae impressed with his progress.

Rae explained that Lundstram did what he was expected to do by controlling the game when a lot of other players were not up to the mark on the afternoon, but admitted that he still needs to move the ball quicker.

“I thought Lundstram did okay“, Rae said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard post match.

“He is sitting in the middle of the park, he is controlling things.

“I’d like to see him move the ball a lot quicker, he takes one or two touches more for me.

“But, in the main, he has settled down nicely.

“I thought Lyon he did well, I thought mid-week he did well as well and today [Saturday; ed.], I thought he was comfortable.

“When you have these guys at the top-end of the pitch, these are guys that are matchwinners, they don’t seem to be quite clicking, and you need their performances from [Jon] McLaughlin.

“You look either side of him, I thought [Glen] Kamara was relatively quiet, I thought [Joe] Aribo was quiet.

“Lundstram did what he is there to do – dictate the play and keep things ticking over.“

Lundstram has made eleven appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far, while scoring one goal in the process.