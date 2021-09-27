Mark Lawrenson has insisted that Arsenal’s season will be a failure if they do not finish in the top six, which will also be crucial in convincing young players Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe to stay at the club.

Having taken over at the Emirates Stadium in December 2019, Arteta had a poor first full season in charge of Arsenal as they failed to qualify for Europe having only managed an eighth placed finish.

The Gunners struggled at the start of the current league campaign with three defeats on the trot but have now found some form with three consecutive wins.

However, ex-top flight star Lawrenson has insisted anything outside a top six finish in the league this season will be failure for Arteta as Arsenal backed him strongly in the last summer transfer window.

Lawrenson added that at least a top six finish is needed for Arsenal to also convince promising talents in the likes of Saka and Smith Rowe to remain at the club for years to come.

Asked what he thinks Arsenal need to do this season to ensure starlets like Saka and Smith Rowe stay at the club for the long run, Lawrenson told Off The Ball: “Top six, got to be.

“They have got to be in the top six, otherwise you are giving these kids an excuse to knock on the manager’s door and say they want to move.

“I mean that actually does not happen because it is kids’ agents that knock on the manager’s door and say ‘he is better than this club and we want him to move on etc.’

“So, they have got to be top six and I think for the manager as well anything else is failure because they have spent a lot of money, of that there is no doubt.”

Without any European football this season, Arsenal will have the whole week to recharge their batteries and gear up or a trip to the Amex to take on Brighton in a top flight clash at the weekend.