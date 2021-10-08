Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt is keen to see Newcastle United win all the major trophies and make the big six in the Premier League feel the pain of their success.

Newcastle are set to be transformed after Mike Ashley exited the club and handed over the keys of St. James’ Park to a consortium backed by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

The new owners have preached patience and stressed that it will be a gradual process, but many expect Newcastle to become one of the big boys of the Premier League in the coming years given the financial backing they are expected to get.

And Holt admitted that he would be delighted to see Newcastle make the traditional top teams of the Premier League quake in their boots and win everything, from the league to the Champions League.

The League One club owner is keen to see the big boys of English football feel sick at the success of Newcastle in the coming years.

Holt wrote on Twitter: “I want them to win the Premier League, the Champions League

“The Lot. Time to be honest.

“I’m not taking the p**s.

“I want the top 6 that think they own football, to feel as sick as every other club and fan in the country, whilst watching those gambling obscene money and buying success”, the Accrington supremo added.

Newcastle are expected to bring in a new sporting director and find a replacement for current manager Steve Bruce soon.