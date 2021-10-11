Jamie Shackleton has revealed that Raphinha’s willingness to work hard for Leeds United in defence makes his job on the pitch easy when he plays in the right-back role.

Raphinha has been one of the sharpest weapons in Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa’s attacking arsenal since last season as he continues to chip in with both goals and assists.

Shackleton, who has been deployed behind the winger in the right-back position multiple times this season, however sees the Brazilian adding a lot more to Leeds’ game than his contributions up front.

The 22-year-old has revealed that it is good to play with Raphinha, whose readiness to work hard for the Whites defensively makes his job easier while playing as a right-back.

Shackleton added that even after a full season, Raphinha still shocks him with his skill on the ball, and stressed he will be able to get more used to his game as they continue to play together.

“It’s nice to have a player of his [Raphinha’s] quality who can find passes and find runs in front”, Shackleton told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He’s someone who also works hard for the team defensively.

“It makes my job easier and he’s good to play with.

“I think the more time you spend with him the more you can get used to his game.

“Even so, there are some passes and tricks that are still a shock and surprising to me.

“He’s a talented player and more than capable.”

With Luke Ayling currently sidelined with injury, Shackleton is likely to continue in the right-back role for Leeds when they return to the pitch at the weekend in a Premier League clash against Southampton.