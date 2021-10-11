Leeds United Under-23s boss Mark Jackson has admitted it is difficult to take lots of positives from his team’s loss to Sunderland Under-23s on Sunday, but stressed that summer arrival James Adebayo caught his eye with a good performance on his debut.

Debayo arrived at Elland Road from Watford in the summer and was handed his Under-23s debut by boss Jackson on Sunday in a Premier League Cup clash against Sunderland.

The defender played the full ninety minutes, partnering Kris Moore in the heart of defence, but had to see his debut outing end in a 2-1 loss for his team.

Jackson admitted it is difficult for him to take a lot of positives from a disappointing performance against the Black Cats but revealed debutant Debayo put on a good showing.

The Under-23s boss explained that the 16-year-old showed some good touches and exhibited great skill in defending during his 90 minutes on the pitch.

Asked whether he sees any positives from Leeds’ loss, Jackson told LUTV: “Well, listen I always try and be positive with performances.

“It is going to be difficult from this performance in my opinion, reflecting straight after the game.

“But young James Debayo, came in there, made his debut for the Under-23s and got through the 90 minutes and showed some good touches and good defending at times.

“Harry Christy has played in goal and he has been doing really well in training recently with the Under-18s.”

Having impressed in his debut for Leeds, Debayo will be determined to earn Jackson’s trust again and possibly clock up game time more frequently as the season progresses.