Rodrigo believes he has a great understanding with Leeds United team-mate Raphinha and is delighted to see the winger turning on the style for Brazil at international level.

Raphinha was handed his international debut by Brazil in a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on Friday and helped set up two goals as his side came from being 1-0 down to win the match 3-1.

Rodrigo, who was born in Brazil, insists that he has built up a good relationship with his Leeds United team-mate over the course of the last year.

The 30-year-old feels that Raphinha has been showing his qualities since he arrived at Elland Road and the progress the Brazilian is making both with Leeds and the Brazil team makes him happy.

“Apart from being an amazing player I think he’s showing his qualities since he arrived here last season”, Rodrigo told BBC Radio Leeds.

“This good relationship outside of the field has transferred to the field.

“I think we understand each other really well.

“I’m really happy for him and what he is doing for the national team as well as here because he’s a brilliant person also.”

Leeds could soon be tested with offers for Raphinha, with the winger’s stock having surged during the last year, followed by his exploits on the international stage with Brazil.