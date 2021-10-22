Preston North End boss Frankie McAvoy has revealed that Liverpool loan star Sepp van den Berg is developing his game well under his tutelage and is also becoming more accustomed to playing in multiple positions.

The 19-year-old is currently plying his trade on a season-long loan at Deepdale, having also spent the latter half of last season there.

Lilywhites boss McAvoy has deployed van Den Berg in multiple positions this season; as a right wing-back, right-back and in midfield, along with his natural centre-back position.

McAvoy is impressed with the way the Reds starlet is raising his game under him, learning traits of each position he is asked to step up in.

The Preston boss lauded Van den Berg for his proficiency in 1v1 defending and stressed he is more comfortable with the ball at his feet.

“We have used him as a wing-back, there have been games that he has come in and played as a centre-back”, McAvoy told LFC TV while discussing Van den Berg’s progress at Preston.

“So, he is learning these different traits.

“[He has] been more comfortable on the ball, breaking forward, finding different areas to take off to make himself available to receive the ball.

“Defending in 1v1 situations and he is excellent in 1v1 situations.

“You see great recovery pace as well and for me he is developing very well.”

Van den Berg is a fixture under McAvoy and will be determined use his stint at Deepdale to take his game to the next level and return to Anfield as a much-improved player.