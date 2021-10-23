Fixture: Celtic vs St Johnstone

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome St Johnstone to Celtic Park this afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

The Bhoys scored a much-needed 2-0 win over Ferencvaros in the Europa League in midweek and have now won their last three games on the bounce.

St Johnstone arrive at Celtic on the back of a run of three wins and two defeats in their last five games and will start as underdogs this afternoon.

Celtic have Joe Hart in goal, while at full-back Postecoglou picks Anthony Ralston and Josip Juranovic. In central defence, the Bhoys have Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt.

Callum McGregor slots into midfield with David Turnbull, while Jota and Tom Rogic also start. Kyogo Furuhasi and Georgios Giakoumakis lead the line.

Postecoglou has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up at any point, including Leil Abada and Albian Ajeti.

Celtic Team vs St Johnstone

Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Juranovic, McGregor, Turnbull, Jota, Rogic, Kyogo, Giakoumakis

Substitutes: Bain, Bitton, Ajeti, Johnston, Abada, Montgomery, Welsh