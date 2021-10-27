 

Spurs’ season so far has been erratic, the three victories to start the campaign countered by the same number of defeats following, and the recent chapter having seen Nuno’s side succumb to a 1-0 defeat to West Ham United last weekend.

 

Tottenham have now lost their last two matches, the loss against Hammers preceded by a defeat to Vitesse in the Europa Conference League, and tonight Nuno’s side face Burnley looking to put their recent form behind them and get a victory.

 

 

Fans have been taking stock of the situation, and Don thinks that even with Burnley’s own poor form, they will morph into a strong side when facing Spurs tonight, as he thinks Nuno cannot get the job done against the Clarets.

 

Similar pessimism was expressed by SpursEdinburgh, who would not at all be surprised to see his team fall at the hands of the Clarets.

 

 

Curt thinks it is logical that Spurs are the favourites going into the game, but he does not feel in his heart that they will be able to win tonight.

 

EM FPL thinks that if Spurs win against Burnley, then it will make the game against Manchester United at the weekend in the league a must-watch.

 

Hamza thinks that even if Spurs win tonight Nuno should still be sacked, while Liam is worried that though a loss to Burnley will put more pressure on the Portuguese manager, it would also mean Tottenham having one less chance at a trophy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 