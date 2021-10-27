Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social media to express pessimism ahead of Spurs’ EFL Cup meeting with Burnley this evening, with boss Nuno still coming under fire from supporters.

Spurs’ season so far has been erratic, the three victories to start the campaign countered by the same number of defeats following, and the recent chapter having seen Nuno’s side succumb to a 1-0 defeat to West Ham United last weekend.

Tottenham have now lost their last two matches, the loss against Hammers preceded by a defeat to Vitesse in the Europa Conference League, and tonight Nuno’s side face Burnley looking to put their recent form behind them and get a victory.

Fans have been taking stock of the situation, and Don thinks that even with Burnley’s own poor form, they will morph into a strong side when facing Spurs tonight, as he thinks Nuno cannot get the job done against the Clarets.

Similar pessimism was expressed by SpursEdinburgh, who would not at all be surprised to see his team fall at the hands of the Clarets.

Curt thinks it is logical that Spurs are the favourites going into the game, but he does not feel in his heart that they will be able to win tonight.

EM FPL thinks that if Spurs win against Burnley, then it will make the game against Manchester United at the weekend in the league a must-watch.

Hamza thinks that even if Spurs win tonight Nuno should still be sacked, while Liam is worried that though a loss to Burnley will put more pressure on the Portuguese manager, it would also mean Tottenham having one less chance at a trophy.

Burnley with zero wins in the EPL But today will have 20 shots, 3 goals, 60% possession, and look like prime Barca vs us Spurs have no shot as long as Nuno is in charge — COYS (@Don_Cicc) October 27, 2021

Ik it’s just the carabao cup but I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if we lost today, these players outside of the starting XI in the prem need to fix up #COYS — Edinburgh Spurs (@SpursEdinburgh) October 27, 2021

The game against Burnley later has me torn. My brain is saying we will win but my heart is saying we are going out the cup tonight. Spurs have done me proper. #THFC #COYS — Curt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@CurtTHFC) October 27, 2021

If spurs can convincingly respond tonight vs Burnley then Saturday vs Man Utd could be a real contest — Em FPL (@goalman_fpl) October 27, 2021

I have a better idea

Even if we win against Burnley

Would you sack nuno ? It’s a big huge yes from me — Hamza (@HamzaSpursQPR) October 27, 2021