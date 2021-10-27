Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social media after Spurs booked a spot in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, with many still unhappy with the football being played by Nuno.

The under pressure Nuno named a strong side for the EFL Cup fourth round clash at Turf Moor against Burnley and a goal from Lucas Moura in the 68th minute was enough to secure a 1-0 win.

Giovani Lo Celso went close before Lucas scored; Lucas was left unnamed and connected with a ball from Emerson Royal to put Tottenham through.

Spurs enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession against Burnley and also had four shots on target to the hosts’ one, while Nuno made four substitutions with Lucas, Tanguy Ndombele, Joe Rodon and Heung-Min Son all being introduced at varying points.

Fans quickly took to social media to discuss the result and for Joe, the victory is just a case of papering over the cracks.

Jakov weighed up his take-homes from the game and believes Spurs play the worst football in England.

Lo Celso impressed Ryan, who wants him to start against Manchester United at the weekend, while Phil picked out three players he thought did well, labelling the remainder “pathetic”.

Mitch is unhappy with the style of play and was backed up by Billy, who is also of the view that the football is unattractive to watch.

Spurs now wait to see who they will draw in the quarter-final.

#THFC tonight’s result just papers over the cracks. Yes we showed more desire, but we are so lacking creativity. — John Wardell (@oldjdub) October 27, 2021

My takes from the game:

1. As i already said, Sanchez and Romero should be our CB pairing.

2. Gio played at his natural position and what? -he was worst on the pitch with Bergwijn and Kane.

3. Gg from Emerson and Moura

4. We play the worst football in England.#COYS #THFC — Jakov🇷🇸 (@jakovmi) October 27, 2021

Lo Celso absolutely needs to be starting against United at the weekend, Spurs are a better team when he plays #THFC — Ryan Edward Fortune (@1ryanfortune) October 27, 2021

City out 👀 we have to go for this one #THFC — Loz COYS (@sufferingTHFC) October 27, 2021

We turned it on for about 2 minutes today and scored from it, apart from that it was passive and poor again, something needs to change. #THFC — Mitch Fretton (@mitch_fretton) October 27, 2021