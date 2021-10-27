 

The under pressure Nuno named a strong side for the EFL Cup fourth round clash at Turf Moor against Burnley and a goal from Lucas Moura in the 68th minute was enough to secure a 1-0 win.

 

Giovani Lo Celso went close before Lucas scored; Lucas was left unnamed and connected with a ball from Emerson Royal to put Tottenham through.

 

 

Spurs enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession against Burnley and also had four shots on target to the hosts’ one, while Nuno made four substitutions with Lucas, Tanguy Ndombele, Joe Rodon and Heung-Min Son all being introduced at varying points.

 

Fans quickly took to social media to discuss the result and for Joe, the victory is just a case of papering over the cracks.

 

 

Jakov weighed up his take-homes from the game and believes Spurs play the worst football in England.

 

Lo Celso impressed Ryan, who wants him to start against Manchester United at the weekend, while Phil picked out three players he thought did well, labelling the remainder “pathetic”.

 

Mitch is unhappy with the style of play and was backed up by Billy, who is also of the view that the football is unattractive to watch.

 

Spurs now wait to see who they will draw in the quarter-final.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 