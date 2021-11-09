Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is a decisive player and the complaints about his inability to press from the front are unwarranted.

Ronaldo has netted nine times since he rejoined Manchester United in the summer and five of those goals came in four Champions League group games.

Despite Manchester United’s inconsistent nature and some poor form, the veteran forward has continued to produce the goods up front for the Red Devils.

However, many feel he has made the Manchester United team worse despite the goals because of his inability or unwillingness to press from the front or lead the press for the team.

But Ferdinand finds those complaints without merit as Ronaldo is a player who decides games with his goals and believes he was not bought to press opponents.

He stressed that Ronaldo did not press when he was younger, but those Manchester United teams worked harder as a collective as they knew the Portuguese won them games with his goals.

The Manchester United legend told The Athletic: “You’re not talking about Joe Bloggs.

“You’re talking about one of the greatest, if not the greatest, goalscorers in the history of the game. Decisive.

“You don’t buy him to run and press people. Real Madrid didn’t buy him in his pomp to go and press defenders — what do you want it now for?

“Makes no sense to me.

“The great teams I played in, you built your team around the most decisive player.”

Ronaldo surpassed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s goals tally for Manchester United with his two strikes against Atalanta in the Champions League.