Barcelona are not sure that they will be able to sign Liverpool linked striker Karim Adeyemi in the January transfer window.

Adeyemi’s future at Red Bull Salzburg has been under the scanner for several months due to interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Liverpool, Inter, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in securing the promising forward and he is almost certain to leave Salzburg in the near future.

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to offer a €40m offer for him, with suggestions that the transfer could happen this winter.

But according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona do not feel they will be able to conduct a transfer of that magnitude in the January transfer window.

Barcelona are still struggling with funds and still have a lot of restructuring to do to stabilise their wage bill.

They do not believe that they will have the funds to sign Adeyemi in the winter transfer window.

But they have done extensive work behind the scenes to sign the forward and believe the player wants to join them.

The Catalan giants are looking at next summer as the time to sign Adeyemi for a fee north of €30m.

However, Borussia Dortmund still have the edge over other clubs in the race to sign Adeyemi.