Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is open to a switch to Serie A giants Roma during the January transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Dalot has been a bit-part player at Manchester United this season and has struggled to get into the starting eleven in the ongoing campaign.

The Portuguese is reportedly hopeful of playing more in the coming months amidst speculation over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s poor form.

The 22-year-old has attracted interest from Roma and the Serie A giants have opened talks with Manchester United over agreeing on a loan deal.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Dalot is open to making a move for the Stadio Olimpico in the winter window.

He is feeling frustrated at the lack of game time at Manchester United and enjoyed his loan spell in Italy at AC Milan last season.

Dalot also has a familiar face in Jose Mourinho at Roma and the Giallorossi manager is keen on signing him.

Roma are keen to sign him on loan with an option to buy set at €15m but Manchester United are expected to insist on an obligation to buy.

However, things could change from now until January if there is a change in the dugout at Old Trafford.