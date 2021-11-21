Former Leeds United defender Matt Kilgallon feels that Marcelo Bielsa’s regime may be burning out the Whites squad, something which is resulting in injuries.

Leeds went down to a 2-1 defeat away at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening and continue to remain just one place above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Bielsa again had to make do without key men such as Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford, while Rodrigo and Raphinha also missed out.

Leeds again had a young bench, composed mostly from the club’s Under-23s, and Kilgallon thinks there may well be a case for believing the players are being burned out by Bielsa.

He noted that Bielsa does not often remain at the same club for an extended period of time, but warned the Argentine simply will not change his approach.

“There are a lot of injuries coming about and the injuries seem to be like overworked ones, but I don’t think he’s [Bielsa] ever going to change”, Kilgallon said after the Spurs loss on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Maybe that’s why he doesn’t stay at clubs too long because he knows there’s a burnout.”

Leeds only did limited transfer business during the summer transfer window and only signed winger Daniel James just before the window closed when he unexpectedly became available at Manchester United.