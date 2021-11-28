Fixture: Livingston vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

New Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has selected his team for his first Scottish Premiership clash in charge of the Gers, with a visit to Livingston on the agenda this afternoon.

Van Bronckhorst got his Rangers reign off to the perfect start on Thursday night as his team beat Sparta Prague 2-0 to book a spot in the knockout round of the Europa League.

He will now switch his attention to domestic matters and Livingston are the opposition this afternoon, a team that have not lost in their last five league outings, including holding Celtic to a draw at the end of last month.

Van Bronckhorst remains without defender Leon Balogun and attacker Kemar Roofe.

Allan McGregor lines up in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are full-backs. In central defence, Connor Goldson partners Calvin Bassey.

Van Bronckhorst looks towards Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield and Joe Aribo in midfield, while Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

If the Rangers boss needs to make changes then he has options on the bench to call for, including Jermain Defoe and Scott Wright.

Rangers Team vs Livingston

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Kamara, Arfield, Aribo, Hagi, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Patterson, Lundstram, Davis, Wright, Sakala, Defoe