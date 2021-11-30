Ralf Rangnick will not take charge of the Manchester United team for the Arsenal game on Thursday as the club push to get him a work permit, according to the BBC.

Manchester United confirmed the arrival of the German as their interim manager on Monday on a six-month contract.

The 63-year-old will play a role in identifying a permanent manager and will be in a consultancy role at Manchester United following his interim period.

Manchester United were hoping to get him a work permit for him to be in the dugout at Old Trafford against Arsenal on Thursday night.

But it has been claimed that the paperwork will not be sorted out for him to take charge of the team for the clash against the Gunners.

Manchester United are continuing to work towards getting him the work permit as soon as possible and getting him through the Covid test process as well.

However, Michael Carrick will again take charge of the team when Mikel Arteta’s side visit Old Trafford this week.

Under Carrick, Manchester United won at Villarreal and managed to take a point away from Chelsea.

Manchester United are hopeful that Rangnick will be in the dugout when Manchester United visit Everton on Monday night.