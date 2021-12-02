Brazil legend Rivaldo is of the view that the Manchester United players need to adopt the mentality Fred shows on the pitch and need to press their opposition more like the midfielder.

After a strong start to their season, Manchester United have been going through a tough run of results in the Premier League which resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer losing his job at the club last month.

Red Devils stars in the like of Harry Maguire and Fred have all been on the receiving end of criticism for Manchester United’s struggles on the pitch, but the fans are hoping there will be an upturn in fortunes with the club hiring Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager for the rest of the season.

However, Brazil legend Rivaldo is of the view that the Manchester United players should adopt the same approach Fred shows on the pitch when it comes to pressing their opposition.

Rivaldo explained that Fred always given everything and puts a lot of pressure on the opposition, which is something new interim coach Rangnick will look to employ throughout the whole squad.

“United have been criticized for not pressing their opponents but the Brazilian midfielder Fred always gives everything and presses opponents all the time”, Rivaldo wrote in his Betfair column.

“This is the kind of mentality that all United’s players need to adopt.

“Rangnick’s mission will be getting his players to press higher and collectively which will approximate them to the success.”

The German has obtained a work permit and is expected to be in the Manchester United dugout against Crystal Palace on Sunday.