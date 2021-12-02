Newcastle United are interested in snapping up goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, but Portuguese giants Benfica are not prepared to sell him in January.

The Magpies are expected to aggressively push for new signings in the January transfer window as they aim to survive in the Premier League this season.

Work is already under way identifying targets at St James’ Park and the club are keen to add another goalkeeper to Eddie Howe’s options.

They are keen on Benfica’s Vlachodimos, but according to Portuguese outlet SAPODESPORTO, the Estadio da Luz outfit are unwilling to let him go.

Benfica want to make sure they hold on to Jorge Jesus’ key players in the January transfer window and Vlachodimos is considered an integral part of the coach’s side.

The Greece international has made 21 appearances for Benfica across all competitions so far this season, keeping eleven clean sheets in the process.

Benfica are in a strong position to resist selling Vlachodimos as he is under contract at the club until the summer of 2024.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will put a big enough offer on the table to turn Benfica’s head when the January window opens next month.