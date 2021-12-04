Antonio Conte has revealed he is happy with what he is seeing of Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon in training sessions and feels he is setting a good example for his team-mates.

Rodon has been linked with a potential move away from Tottenham in the rapidly approaching January transfer window as he looks for regular game time.

The 24-year-old has featured in just six games for Spurs so far this season, four of which have come in the Europa Conference League.

Conte though has revealed that he is impressed with what he has seen of Rodon in training and believes that he has kicked on and shown real improvement.

The Spurs boss explained how he sees Rodon and admits that he feels the defender is an example to his team-mates, telling a press conference: “The first thing that I’m trying to do – and am doing – is try to find the right position for every player, and in every position is to have another player.

“For in the characteristic in my idea, I see Joe behind Eric Dier in the central position.

“For sure this position is a singular position. If you’re a central defender on the right or the left, you can have more options to play.

“To stay behind the central defender, you have only one option but Joe is a player who has shown me really, really great commitment, a will and desire to learn and improve himself.

“I think this is good. It’s a really good example for the other players.

“He’s a silent player that works and works because he knows that he wants to improve.

“I’m satisfied for the improvement that I’m seeing in the training sessions about him.”

It remains to be seen how much game time Conte will hand Rodon over the busy December period and whether the defender might seek a move away in January.

Spurs are already being tipped to enter the January market for a centre-back following Cristian Romero’s injury.