Former Newcastle United custodian Shay Given believes that the reported transfer budget the Magpies are going to have available in January is not a lot in the current market and therefore, the need will be to take advantage of the loan market.

The Magpies, under their new ownership, are expected to invest in the January transfer market in order to reinforce their squad for the business end of the season.

Given though believes that his former side will have to look at using the loan market given the kind of budget they are going to be operating on, with talk of £45m to £50m being available for Eddie Howe to spend.

“Reinforcements will only lift the mood in the camp, believe me”, Given said exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Leicester v Newcastle.

“The rumour is that there’s supposedly £45-50m available for the club to spend in January, which isn’t really a lot of money in the current climate, so I see the club taking advantage of the loan market.”

The 45-year-old feels that Newcastle are not in need of players that have experience of handling a relegation fight, with quality the main concern.

“I don’t think it’s a case of having to bring in players with experience of relegation scraps; you’re going to want players coming in who are going to significantly improve the squad.”

The former Newcastle man cited the examples of Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard to give the Magpies suggestions about what they need.

“Quality players are what’s going to get the club out of the position they’re in.

“Immediately I’m thinking about Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard; two quality players who aren’t playing as much as they’d like for their clubs at the moment.

“Get the ball rolling with arrivals like that; it’s going to take four, five, maybe even six players of that calibre to come in in January to give the team a real chance of staying in the division.”

Newcastle find themselves deep inside the relegation zone with just ten points from 15 games and are three points off safety.