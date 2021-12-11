Former Premier League star Kevin Kilbane has indicated that Chris Armas is lucky to get a coaching job at Manchester United given his disastrous spell at MLS club Toronto FC.

Ralf Rangnick has added the American to his backroom staff at Manchester United as his assistant coach, along with bringing in sports psychologist Sascha Lense.

Armas is expected to be tasked with the job of drilling the Manchester United team for Rangnick’s high press over the coming weeks and months.

But Kilbane thinks that it is a risky move by the German and Manchester United as Armas’ reputation was in tatters after his massive failure at Toronto FC, where he was sacked in July.

He stressed that the American’s spell at Toronto meant he would have found it extremely hard to even get a coaching job in the MLS given how badly it went for him there.

Kilbane said on Off The Ball: “It does seem risky to me given how wrong and horribly it went for him here in Toronto.

“It didn’t go well for him at all and I think his reputation certainly took a massive dent.

“And I think he would have struggled to get another MLS job and I probably believe that.

“For him to get a coaching job at United, which is one of the biggest coaching jobs in the world as we know, he certainly fell on his feet from the position he was four or five months ago.”

Armas was sacked after a 7-1 defeat to DC United, the biggest loss in the club’s history and a league record of one win, eight losses, and two draws.