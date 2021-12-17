Serie A giants Napoli have zeroed in on Everton centre-back Yerry Mina as their top target to fill the vacant spot left by the departure of Kostas Manolas.

Napoli are keen on bolstering their defensive options in the upcoming January transfer window following the exit of centre-back Manolas.

The Serie A giants have sold Manolas to Greek outfit Olympiacos and now have a vacant spot to be filled in the centre-back position.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have identified Everton centre-back Mina as their top target to replace Manolas.

The Colombian is a key player under Everton boss Rafael Benitez but a thigh injury has seen him miss chunks of this season.

Mina is currently on the road to recovery and Benitez is hoping for him to return to the side as Everton navigate through a rough patch of results in the Premier League.

Napoli though want to take Mina to Italy and are hoping to seal an initial loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.

With the likes of Mina sidelined with injury Benitez has had to rely on academy starlets and second string players to step up in the first team and it remains to be seen whether he will be open to seeing one of his key players leave the club.