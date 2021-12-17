Napoli have Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Davinson Sanchez on their radar as a potential replacement for Kostas Manolas, who has left the Serie A giants.

The Naples outfit have completed a deal with Greek side Olympiacos that has seen centre-back Manolas return to his homeland.

Manolas’ mid-season departure has forced Napoli to rethink their transfer strategy ahead of the January window and they are now keen on bringing in a replacement for the Greek.

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has compiled a list of potential targets that could fill the vacant spot left by Manolas.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Spurs centre-back Sanchez is on Gli Azzurri’s radar to bolster their defence.

In addition to the Colombian, Augsburg star Felix Uduokhai is on Napoli’s list of targets, while they are also evaluating the possibility of recalling Sebastiano Luperto from his loan stint at Empoli.

Sanchez was handed consecutive starts by boss Antonio Conte in Tottenham’s last two Premier League outings, and it remains to be seen whether he will allow the defender to leave if potential suitors come calling in January.

Sanchez’s international team-mate Yerry Mina is also claimed to be a name Napoli are interested in bringing in to replace Manolas.