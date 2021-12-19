Leeds United want to sign Weston McKennie from Juventus, but the Italian giants will not accept a loan deal, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Whites are set to be forced into the transfer market in January due to a wave of injuries which has struck their squad.

They have lost key midfielder Kalvin Phillips, while defender Liam Cooper is also sidelined and striker Patrick Bamford is unavailable.

The club are looking to Juventus and their midfielder McKennie, who was linked with Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

Ideally Leeds would look for a loan with an option to buy, but neither Juventus nor McKennie would agree to such terms at present.

Juventus want to sell McKennie permanently if he is to leave and are demanding in the region of £20m.

McKennie meanwhile is only prepared to leave Juventus if he is guaranteed a permanent move, with a loan not suiting the 23-year-old.

Juventus were unhappy with McKennie’s off the pitch conduct earlier this season and it remains to be seen how the midfielder would fit into Marcelo Bielsa’s demanding training schedule at Elland Road.