German champions Bayern Munich are only likely to make a move for Leeds United talisman Raphinha in the January transfer window if they can shift a winger off the books to make room for him.

Raphinha has been heavily linked with a move away from Leeds in the winter transfer window with Bayern Munich believed to be chasing him.

The 25-year-old is said to be a big target for the German champions and there are claims that a deal worth €50m is close to being agreed between the two clubs.

Leeds have been reluctant about letting one of their big players leave amidst a looming relegation battle and it has been claimed that Bayern Munich’s interest in the Brazilian is not as advanced as believed.

According to German daily Bild, Bayern Munich is only likely to sign another winger in January if they can sell one of their wide players next month.

The Bavarians are happy with their wide options and for the moment they are not looking to bring someone in.

They are interested in Raphinha, who has shone at Leeds and is now firmly on their radar, but for the moment a deal seems unlikely in the winter transfer window.

Kingsley Coman has been linked with a move away from Bavaria, but the odds are against that happening in January.

Losing Raphinha would be a big blow to a Leeds side battling the threat of relegation.