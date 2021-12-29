Roma have reached an agreement with Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles and are now looking to strike a deal with the Gunners, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

Jose Mourinho is keen to bolster his options when the January transfer window swings open and Roma have zeroed in on Maitland-Niles, with the Portuguese a fan of his ability to operate in more than one position.

Tammy Abraham is claimed to have convinced Maitland-Niles about a potential move to Roma.

And now Roma have agreed personal terms with the Arsenal man after talks with his representatives.

The Giallorossi have thrashed out contractual terms with the player and are now trying to find an agreement with Arsenal.

It is suggested that any deal would take the basis of an initial loan with an option to buy, but there is no agreement between the clubs on the amount of the buy clause.

Roma will now look to work overtime to thrash out an agreement with Arsenal.

They tried to sign Granit Xhaka from the Gunners last summer, but were unable to agree a fee to snap him up.